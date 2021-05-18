Covid: Not everyone wants to be vaccinated in Bedford By Alex Pope and Laurence Cawley

image caption The BBC spoke with passers-by outside the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Temple in Bedford, which is one of a number of vaccination centres in the town

Bedford, which has the second highest Covid-19 rate in England, has just brought in surge-testing because of the new Indian variant. The BBC spoke to those passing one of the town's vaccination centres to hear what they made of the spike in cases and whether it has changed their view about getting the vaccine.

'I believe God is with me and I will be safe'

image caption Daniel Heera says he does not feel he needs to be vaccinated because of his religious faith

Daniel Heera, 23, says he has no plans to be vaccinated.

"I'm Christian you see and I believe Jesus Christ is my lord and saviour and when you accept Jesus into your life, he is your operator and your medical assistant and is everything you need to get you through your days."

Mr Heera is one of almost 180,000 residents who live in the borough of Bedford, which in the past week saw the rate of coronavirus cases more than double from 56 per 100,000 people to 122.

"I believe whatever happens, happens, and I believe God is with me and I will be safe," he says.

"I think people need to stick to the guidelines and the rules and if you feel the need to get vaccinated then get vaccinated."

The government is urging people to take up the vaccine offer, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying 86 council districts have recording at least five cases of the Indian Covid variant, which is thought to be more transmissible.

'The only way I could see my mum'

image caption Richard Daniel says he was eager to get vaccinated so he could see his elderly mother

Richard Daniel, 51, has just had his second vaccine. He has not seen his mother for nearly two years.

"It was the only way I could see my mum who is in her late 70s, so it would not have been fair with me not being treated," he says.

"I'm still wearing a mask everywhere because I think you have to take precautions.

"I think it is one of the things we are just going to have to put up with.

"There will be another variant after the Indian one. I think it will be ongoing.

"Since the vaccine has come out I've noticed a lot of people not wearing a mask. But you can only do what you can do."

'I think we just have to keep going with it'

image caption Elizabeth Galpin says she is not worried about the rising infection rate in Bedford

Elizabeth Galpin, 52, has also been visiting the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Temple for her second vaccine shot.

"I'm not too worried to be honest - everybody is getting their vaccinations," she says. "I think we just have to keep going with it and be sensible.

"There will be pockets [of heightened infection rates] around Britain; it is just the way it works and it is going to continue."

She says she had no reticence about getting the vaccine.

"I think it is worth having it because otherwise you can get incredibly ill."

'I don't believe all this corona thing'

image caption Oskar and Linda say they do not trust the vaccine

Linda and her partner Oskar did not want to give their full names.

The couple, originally from Latvia, are aware of the latest coronavirus statistics in Bedford. Yet both say they do not want to be vaccinated.

"Maybe if I see in the future that people who are vaccinated cannot catch the coronavirus, then yes." says Linda.

"But for the moment, no. I don't trust this vaccination."

The rise in cases and the emergence of the Indian variant, she says, does not change her view on whether or not to have the vaccine.

Her partner Oskar's scepticism does not stop at the vaccine.

"I don't believe all this corona thing and I don't want to be vaccinated at all," he says.

"We need to look at and observe the vaccine which was only introduced a few months ago.

"We are just like experimental bodies."

'Stop being selfish'

image caption Susanna Swift says getting vaccinated is "good for the community"

Attitudes such as those of Oskar and Linda are considered "selfish" by driving instructor Susanna Swift.

The 53-year-old, who lives in Bedford, got her second vaccine shot on Tuesday.

She says the rising cases in the town make vaccinations more urgent.

"I'm not happy with the way cases are going up," she says.

"I think people should be a bit more sensible and actually stop being selfish and go and get the injection done because it is good for our community at the end of the day and we are all here to look after one another.

"I feel really good that I have had the second injection.

"I feel a sense that I am doing something good for my community in protecting others, especially the older people."

'Really important that you do take your vaccine '

image copyright Labour image caption Louise Jackson, Bedford Council's health portfolio holder, urged people to take up the vaccine when it is offered

Louise Jackson, Bedford Borough Council's portfolio holder for health and public affairs, says: "We are very concerned here in Bedford.

"We have the second-highest rate in the country right now and the Indian variant does seem to be the dominant strain here, so we've got to do a lot of things really to try and bring that under control.

"It's really important that you do take your vaccine when it is offered to you."

