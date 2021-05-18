Milton Keynes exhibition displays doorstep lockdown photos
An exhibition is displaying photographs of people taken on doorsteps during the first coronavirus lockdown.
In March 2020 Stace Photography offered to take shots of Milton Keynes residents outside their homes to "share moments of positivity" during the pandemic.
A series of these images are on show at MK Gallery until 27 June.
Photographer Stace Gwilliam said she wanted to "create happy memories" for those who took part in the project.
"We wanted to bring a more positive shone on lockdown as we were all fed up with Covid-19 news," she said.
"I didn't think it would ever get this big and I'm happy to see it's all come together really nicely."
Ms Gwilliam said she visited a number of different estates in Milton Keynes in order to photograph "a range of diverse people".
"We had families, single people, couples, elderly people," she said.
"It brings it together as a real community project."
David Lewis, also from Stace Photography, said the idea came about as they were aware a lot of people felt "disheartened" in lockdown.
"Lots of people were feeling down, being furloughed and locked in so we thought it would be a nice way to engage with them - go to their doorstep and have a bit of fun," he said.
"They're all very genuine moments, they're not forced in any way."
Pete Pitfield, who took part in the project with his brother George and son Ruban, said the family were feeling "bored at the time" and the photos allowed them to "have a great time".
"We just had some fun," he said.
"It's nice to see that we are a happy family and it's so nice to the rest of the portraits.
"The sheer joy that people have for their family is a great thing."
