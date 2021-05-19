Netflix: After Life filming could boost Hertfordshire's 'profile'
- Published
A council said it hoped the filming of TV shows would raise the "international profile of the area".
Dacorum Borough Council said there was "excitement" about Ricky Gervais's Netflix series After Life and BBC's Ladhood being shot in Hertfordshire.
A spokesman for the authority said production companies were "booking in larger numbers than ever before".
Councillor Alan Anderson said the council was encouraging more filming to support the local economy.
The portfolio holder for planning and infrastructure said: "Dacorum Borough Council is looking forward to welcoming some exciting productions over the coming weeks, months and years, and will seek to enable this wherever it can."
Last week, Gervais was spotted filming in Hemel Hempstead for the third series of After Life, which he stars in, writes and directs.
On Facebook, the comedian said: "Just a quick post to say that filming After Life 3 is going great and I think it may be the best yet."
A spokesman for the council said crews were "taking advantage of the many great filming locations that Dacorum has to offer" and had become more popular due to its proximity to London.
"Both television shows have huge, yet very different, audiences which helps to raise the national and international profile of Dacorum," he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk