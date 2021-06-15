Covid-19: Bedford's declining rate down to 'surge testing and jabs'
- Published
Officials in a town that had one of the highest Covid-19 infection rates in England last month say surge testing and vaccinations are among the reasons for a fall.
Bedford reported 202 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 22 May.
But in the week to 11 June, the rate fell to 151 cases per 100,000, making it the 21st worst-affected area.
Bedford borough councillor Louise Jackson said the fall was due to the "tremendous effort from so many".
Ms Jackson, portfolio holder for public health, urged anyone over the age of 18 to get vaccinated.
"It's certainly good news that Bedford's rates have reduced from the high of three weeks ago, and that's undoubtedly attributable to the work that has gone into surge testing, vaccinations, and also keeping our education settings safe," she said.
"We're not out of the woods yet, though - we're still seeing higher numbers than we would like, so it's important that everyone follows the rules."
Bedford had been identified by the government as a hotspot for the Delta variant, previously known as the Indian variant.
Amelia Cummins, consultant in health protection at Public Health England East, said: "We are delighted that the case numbers are falling in Bedford, which is due to the incredible work of the council, NHS and community leaders, as well as local people coming forward for tests and sticking to the government guidelines.
"Going forward, variants are likely to be part of how we live with Covid-19 so it's vital that we adapt and respond to the changing nature of the virus in a way that works for our region and our diverse communities."
Dr Sarah Whiteman, chair of Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (BLMKCCG), said: "Getting vaccinated is the most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against COVID-19."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk