Covid-19: Bedford sees cases rise by 59% in a week
- Published
An area which has been hit by a coronavirus variant identified in India has seen case rates rise by 59% in a week.
Bedford has the third highest Covid rate in England - with 202 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 22 May.
It is one of eight areas identified by the government as an Indian virus variant hotspot.
Louise Jackson from the borough council urged residents to get tested to "protect our communities".
Bedford Borough Council is carrying out surge testing until Friday in an attempt to control the spread of Covid-19.
The area has seen Covid-19 case rates rise by 59% week-on-week, and its rate is eight times the England-wide average.
According to figures from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, about 80% of cases in Bedford are the Indian Covid variant - B.1.617.2.
The government has amended advice and has asked people to minimise travel in and out of Bedford and seven other areas because of the Indian virus variant.
Ms Jackson, the councillor responsible for public health at Bedford Borough Council, said it was "vital that everyone who lives, works or studies in Cauldwell, Kingsbrook, Queens Park and the Wixams takes a Covid-19 PCR test".
She said the council had found 14 additional cases as a result of its surge testing.
The local clinical commissioning group (CCG) has also been given "flexibility" in its vaccinations, allowing some younger people to receive jabs.
Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes CCG said it was sticking to the national guidance of giving vaccinations to people aged 32 and above in the general population.
But Geraint Davies from the group said: "We also have the freedom locally to work on what are called multi-generational households and either registered or unofficial carers."
Matt Hancock told Parliament the Indian variant was spreading across the country, but estimates vary over which proportion of cases are that variant.
"My assessment is that it is too early now to say yet whether we can take the full step four on 21 June," said Mr Hancock.
The health secretary also said data from Bedford and other areas with the variant was "around one in 10 of those in hospital are people who have had both jabs".
He said: "The fact that 90% are people who have not yet been double vaccinated gives us a high degree of confidence that the vaccine is highly effective but it also shows - the fact there's 10% who have been double vaccinated - that it isn't 100% effective."
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- YOUR QUESTIONS: We answer your queries
- VACCINE: When will I get the jab?
- NEW VARIANTS: How worried should we be?
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk