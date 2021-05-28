HMP Bedford prison officer Kelly Hewitt's suicide prompts review call
- Published
A coroner has called for a review into mental health support for jail staff after the suicide of a prison officer.
Kelly Hewitt, 24, worked at HMP Bedford when she took her own life.
Her father John said she had been "hounded" by management at the jail, and Tom Osborne, senior coroner for Milton Keynes, has written to the prisons minister raising his own concerns.
The Prison Service said it had strengthened its mental health support.
Ms Hewitt's body was discovered at her home in Bedford on 18 December 2018.
In January 2020, Mr Hewitt told the BBC he blamed her death "100%" on her workplace.
He said: "The people at the time [who ran the prison] didn't understand what she was going through and didn't want to understand."
Last month an inquest concluded she had died from suicide.
In his prevention of future deaths report, Mr Osborne said Ms Hewitt had been suffering from depression.
"It was recognised by work colleagues and managers within the prison that she was suffering with her mental health," he said.
He said that throughout the inquest, concerns had been expressed regarding "the lack of mental health support available to prison officers".
"I believe that the provision of mental health support for prison staff should be reviewed," Mr Osborne concluded.
A Prison Service spokesman said: "Our thoughts remain with Kelly Hewitt's family. We have strengthened our mental health support further to ensure staff get the help they need."
The Prison Service now employs a clinical lead to oversee mental health support services and is reviewing its "post-incident care policy" for staff who experience traumatic incidents.
It also launched a campaign to encourage staff to seek support and speak to colleagues about their mental health struggles in September 2020.
