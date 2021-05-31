Pilot in near miss at Shuttleworth air show 'distracted by passenger'
A pilot who was involved in a near miss at an air show had "experienced some difficulty" with a passenger trying to take control of the aircraft, an investigation found.
The PA46 aircraft came close to hitting a PA18 which had been towing a glider.
The incident happened at the Shuttleworth drive-in event at Old Warden, Bedfordshire, on 27 September.
The UK Airprox Board said the risk of collision was category B - the second most serious level.
A meeting of the board heard the PA18 pilot was towing a glider into position for the air display.
As they told the flight information service officer (AFISO) the glider would be releasing in 30 seconds, the glider pilot ignited smoke cannisters on each wing tip - producing a thick orange trail.
Soon afterwards, a pilot in another display aircraft, a Desoutter, alerted the PA18 pilot to a PA46 in its vicinity.
It was later said to be 50ft (15.2m) below and 200ft (60.9m) horizontally from the glider and its towing plane.
Looking forward, the PA18 pilot, who had been looking at the glider, saw the PA46 fly in front of them and "did not have time to carry out any avoiding action".
'Difficult' passenger
The PA46 pilot said they saw the PA18 pass behind but "no avoiding action was required because they did not consider there was a risk of collision".
However, they also reported they had "experienced some difficulty with the passenger in the right-hand seat".
"They were constantly asking to try to fly the aircraft and, despite numerous requests for them not to do so, kept resting their hands and feet on the controls," the report said.
"This required keeping a watchful eye on them and it may have distracted the PA46 pilot's lookout and navigation."
The board heard a Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) was in place detailing a restricted flying area for the air show but the PA46 pilot had infringed this and not communicated with any suitable air traffic unit.
The board considered the pilot should have checked the NOTAMs in pre-flight planning so they could avoid the restricted area.
As such, the AFISO was not aware the PA46 was there until the Desoutter pilot issued the warning so they could not pass on the information to the PA18 pilot.
The board also said the PA18 had its transponder turned off, which meant the PA46 could not identify it, and it was also towing a glider which "reduced their manoeuvrability".
It agreed all these factors meant safety was not assured.
