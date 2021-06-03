HMP Woodhill: Death of unlawfully detained inmate raises concern
An ombudsman has raised concerns over the suicide of a prisoner "detained unlawfully" after his release was delayed by a bank holiday.
Mark Culverhouse, 29, died after being found unresponsive at HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes.
He had been recalled to jail on 18 April 2019, but should have been immediately released due to unused days on remand, a report said.
A Prison Service spokesman said it was considering an inquest's findings.
The report by Elizabeth Moody, deputy prison and probation ombudsman (PPO), stated Mr Culverhouse had been released on licence but was recalled to jail after threatening to harm himself.
When he arrived at HMP Woodhill, staff began suicide- and self-harm monitoring, and at times he was constantly supervised.
On 23 April he was taken to the segregation unit after fighting with another inmate, the report said, and less than an hour later was found unresponsive.
He died the following day in hospital.
The report found staff provided "a good level of support... in challenging circumstances" but there were "some weaknesses" in assessments, record-keeping and involvement in the emergency response.
But Ms Moody said while Mr Culverhouse's recall "was lawful... he was detained unlawfully between 18 and 23 April".
She said he arrived on Maundy Thursday evening, the start of the Easter bank holiday weekend, but staff with responsibility for calculating the sentences of newly-arrived prisoners did not work evenings, weekends or bank holidays.
Ms Moody said he should have been immediately released, but the calculation was not done until staff returned on 23 April.
She said: "This meant that Mr Culverhouse took his life at a time when he should not have been in prison custody. We are concerned that this was able to happen even though those involved followed the relevant policies correctly."
A Prison Service spokesman said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Culverhouse's family and friends.
"While the PPO found staff appropriately managed his level of risk we will consider the coroner's findings and respond in due course."