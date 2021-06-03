Christie Frewin: Woman's police contact before her murder probed
A police watchdog investigation has been launched after a woman rang 999 the evening before she was murdered by an abusive and controlling ex-partner.
Christie Frewin, 25, was stabbed to death in her Welwyn Garden City home by Alex Staines, 30, on 26 January.
On Tuesday, Staines was jailed for life for her murder.
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) spokesman said the watchdog was "looking at the contact police had with her before her death".
A spokeswoman for Hertfordshire Police said the force was unable to comment while the IOPC investigation was ongoing.
Staines' sentencing hearing at St Albans Crown Court was told the pair were in a relationship between 2013 and 2018, having three children together.
Judge Michael Kay QC told him: "Christie was very young when you met and over the years you exercised coercive abuse and control over her."
The judge said Staines, of Upperfield Road, had been jealous of any new man in her life, adding: "You believed she had no right to lead her own life."
Because of his harassment of her, Ms Frewin came to the notice of the authorities and was provided with an emergency safe mobile phone to call for assistance if she felt at risk.
The BBC understands that on 25 January police received a call from a number linked to Ms Frewin, before a call from Ms Frewin herself, and officers later arrived.
The following morning, Staines, armed with a large kitchen knife, drove to Ms Frewin's home in Lady Grove and stabbed her 17 times.
After admitting her murder, Staines was order to serve a minimum of 22 years and 58 days.
After the sentencing hearing an IOPC spokesman said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Christie Frewin and everyone affected by her death.
"Our investigation, which is on-going, began following a referral from Hertfordshire Constabulary on 28 January this year, and is looking at the contact police had with her before her death.
"When our investigation is complete, our report will be shared with the family and the force, and we will publish our findings in due course."