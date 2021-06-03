Olly Murs: The Voice star 'can't wait' to return of live shows
Olly Murs says he "just can't wait" to perform live again and give some work to "people who put these shows on".
The former X Factor star, now a judge on ITV's The Voice, was speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio ahead of his 24 date tour which includes a show at Bedford Park on 29 July.
Murs, from Essex, said the tour will be his first live shows in more than two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm excited to get out and do some singing," he said.
The tour kicks off in Liverpool on 17 July and travels across the UK until the final show in Colwyn Bay on 22 August.
Murs, 37, said: "I just can't wait. It's been two-and-a-half years since I did a live performance in front of a crowd.
"It'll be great to give some work to the people who put these shows on.
"You don't realise when you come to a show. You see an artist and the band.
"There's also the lighting people and engineers, the crew that put up the stage.
"There are so many people involved in this whole cycle and they have been out of work.
"Live music is finally going to be back very, very soon and I'm happy I'll be out there entertaining people."
