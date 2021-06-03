Buildings and cars destroyed in High Wycombe warehouse blaze
- Published
Two buildings and eight cars have been destroyed in a fire at a business park, which was tackled in "hot and arduous conditions" by up to 70 firefighters.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Cressex Business Park, in Lincoln Road, High Wycombe, at about 13:40 BST.
Fencing belonging to nearby homes was also destroyed, but no-one was injured.
The fire service said it expected to remain at the scene for "a considerable time".
Update on this afternoon's industrial fire in High Wycombe and the full extent of the damage:https://t.co/sLsnP7Xv7a pic.twitter.com/Fky3c0zoUm— Bucks and MK Fire (@Bucksfire) June 3, 2021
The two destroyed buildings were a two-storey industrial building and a garage.
Their roofs collapsed as the blaze spread, the fire service said, destroying the cars stored in the garage.
The industrial building was used to store plastic for domestic use.
Group commander Paul Scanes said: "Crews were confronted by a well-developed fire which was spreading to surrounding buildings.
"Our advice is to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed."
Firefighters from Oxfordshire and Berkshire also attended the fire.
The fire service has since scaled back its presence at the scene to six crews.
It confirmed it received more than 100 emergency calls about the blaze.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk