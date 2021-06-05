HMP Woodhill: Urgent review call after unlawful detention death
A coroner has called for an urgent review following the suicide of a prisoner detained unlawfully after his release was delayed by a bank holiday.
Mark Culverhouse, 29, died in April 2019, but should not have been in custody at HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes at the time he took his own life.
Coroner Tom Osborne has now asked Lord Cancellor Robert Buckland for a review "in order to prevent similar deaths".
The Prison Service said it would consider coroner's findings.
Deputy prison and probation ombudsman (PPO) Elizabeth Moody has also raised concerns over Mr Culverhouse's case, stating that while he was recalled to prison on 18 April 2019, he should have been immediately released due to unused days on remand.
Mr Culverhouse had been recalled to jail after threatening to harm himself, and arrived at HMP Woodhill on 18 April, Maundy Thursday evening, the start of the Easter bank holiday weekend.
On 23 April, he was taken to the segregation unit after fighting with another inmate, the deputy PPO said, and less than an hour later was found unresponsive.
He died the following day in hospital and an inquest jury concluded he died from suicide.
Senior coroner for Milton Keynes Mr Osborne, writing in a prevention of future deaths report, said: "The calculation of his release date was not conducted by the offender management unit at the prison until 23 April 2019, after the extended Easter bank holiday."
Mr Osborne said he had been told there was no process for a prisoner's release to be calculated until they come back into custody.
"I consider that there was a clear link between his unlawful detention and his eventual death... and, in order to prevent similar deaths in the future, I believe an urgent review is required and the system changed to ensure that the calculation of the release date is made prior to the decision to recall being taken.
"This will avoid the possibility of anyone being unlawfully imprisoned in this country under similar circumstances."
A Prison Service spokesman said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Culverhouse's family and friends. We will consider the coroner's findings and respond in due course."