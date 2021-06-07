Luton Airport: Off-duty Bedfordshire Police officer dies at base
- Published
An investigation has begun following the death of an off-duty police officer at London Luton Airport.
The male Bedfordshire officer was found dead on the morning of 31 May at a police base in an area of the airport not accessible to the public.
The force referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) "due to prior police contact while the officer was off-duty".
"It is not believed that anybody else was involved", the force added.
"The thoughts of everyone in the force are with the officer's family, friends and colleagues at this devastating time."
A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Monday.
An IOPC spokesman said it sent investigators to the scene and to gather further information.
"Our investigation, which is still at a very early stage, will look at contact police had with the officer while he was off duty in the days prior to his death," he said.
"Our thoughts are with the officer's family, friends and colleagues at this sad time and we will be in contact with his family in due course to explain our role."