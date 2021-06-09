Luton stabbing: Two teenagers arrested over 16-year-old's death
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy outside a school.
Police were called to Stoneygate Road in Luton at about 16:00 BST on Tuesday after receiving reports that a teenager had been stabbed.
The boy was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds, but was pronounced dead just after 18:00, Bedfordshire Police said.
Challney High School for Boys said "no current students" were involved.
"We are saddened to learn of a tragic incident that occurred yesterday afternoon... near to the school building," a statement said.
"Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this time."
Police said the victim had not been formally identified, but his family had been informed.
Witnesses said the incident took place outside the school, which is a state-funded academy.
'Appalling violence'
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, having also received hospital treatment for minor injuries.
Another teenage boy who suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
Ch Supt John Murphy said: "Appalling violence has cost a teenage boy his life.
"We believe this was an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public, and our community officers will be patrolling the area to give reassurance to residents."
Parents and pupils were advised via the school's website that the start of the school day was being postponed until 09:40 on Wednesday, with pupils entering the site via the neighbouring Challney High School for Girls on Addington Way.
Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye said it was a "shocking, awful incident".
"As a father of teenagers myself, I cannot imagine the anguish [the victim's loved ones] are going through and my thoughts are with them," he said.
Mr Akinbusoye, who was elected in May, said he was "determined to do all I can to stop any further tragedies like this", including supporting the use of stop and search and early intervention work in schools, youth groups and faith centres.
