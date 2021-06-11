Lorry and two vans involved in M1 crash in Bedfordshire
- Published
Drivers are being asked to avoid the M1 southbound in Bedfordshire after a collision involving a lorry and two vans.
Three of four lanes are currently closed between junction 13 for Bedford and junction 12 for Flitwick.
Highways England said "extensive repairs" were required to a section of barrier and it was expected only one lane would be open for most of the day.
There are delays of more than an hour and a half, it said.
Bedfordshire Police said there were no injuries but officers were at the scene to "deal with the incident".
Highways England said: "As a result of the collision, there has been significant damage to a section of barrier on an elevated section of carriageway."
It advised motorists to consider using the A43 and M40 if they were travelling towards London.
