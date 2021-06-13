BBC News

Humza Hussain death: Teenage boy charged with murder

Published
image copyrightBedfordshire Police
image captionHumza Hussain, 16, was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds

A teenage boy has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old was stabbed outside a school.

Police were called to Stoneygate Road, Luton, on Tuesday following reports a boy had been knifed near Challney High School for Boys.

Humza Hussain, from Luton, was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

A 16-year-old will appear in court next week charged with his murder and possession of a bladed article.

He remains in custody.

A second teenager arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been released on bail.

On Saturday about 2,000 people gathered for Mr Hussain's funeral.

In a statement, his family said: "We are extremely saddened and heartbroken at the passing of Humza."

image captionFlowers have been left at the site of the incident outside Challney High School for Boys

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.