Chesham and Amersham by-election polling stations open
Polling stations have opened in Chesham and Amersham for people to vote for a new member of Parliament.
The by-election is taking place following the death of Conservative Dame Cheryl Gillan, who died in April at the age of 68 after a long illness.
She had served as the Buckinghamshire constituency's MP since 1992.
Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00, with the result expected in the early hours of Friday.
