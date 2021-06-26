BBC News

Luton's 'unforgettable' elephant trail to showcase town

By Alex Pope
BBC News, East

Published
image copyrightKeech Hospice Care
image captionThe Big Trunk Trail is free and "accessible for everybody" Liz Searle said

An "unforgettable" elephant sculpture trail aims to show off the "unexpected treasure" of an "up and coming" town.

The Big Trunk Trail is taking place in Luton from 10 July to 8 October to raise funds for Keech Hospice Care.

It features 31 large artworks, and 42 baby ones, with two in tribute to Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, who was born there.

Ms Hussain praised organisers for "bringing such an incredible event to the town".

"As a mother, I know how hard it is to find things to do with the children over the summer holidays, so something outdoors, creative and free is perfect," she said.

The winners of the competition to find a child and adult designer for her elephants, which have not been revealed yet, will have a cake, birthday, and baking theme.

She has already chosen the winners and they have been painted by an artist, the charity said.

image copyrightKeech Hospice Care
image captionNadiya Hussain said: "I've been lucky enough to visit Keech before and was blown away by what they do"

Liz Searle, the hospice's chief executive, said: "We chose elephants as a group of elephants is known as a memory; it fitted perfectly as this year we're celebrating out 30th anniversary of delivering outstanding care.

"A hospice isn't just about dying; we're about living and making the most of the time we have left.

"Luton is an unexpected treasure; there is a lot for people to see; we are delighted to be showcasing and providing something exciting in what has been a difficult time.

"The town is up and coming; it's really developing; it has a strong, diverse community who are passionate about their identity and where they live."

The locations of the sculptures include Wardown Park, Stockwood Park, the Town Hall, the railway station, the football club and Park Street.

image copyrightKeech Hospice Care
image captionThe elephants have been sponsored by businesses and designed by local artists

Linsey Frostick, chairwoman of Love Luton, the trail's presenting partner, said: "It's like nothing the town has ever seen."

She said one of the messages from the trail was "don't forget what you've got on your doorstep".

Once the trail has finished the large elephants will be auctioned to raise funds for the hospice.

"To help us to continue to care for our community for the next 30 years and beyond," Ms Searle added.

image copyrightKeech Hospice
image captionLuton Town Football Club have shown their support for the trail

