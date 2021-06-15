Stevenage murder inquiry: Teenager faces no further action
- Published
A teenage boy arrested on suspicion of the fatal stabbing of a father-of-two will face no further action.
The 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the death of Christopher Hewett, 31, in Stevenage in Hertfordshire, on 12 February.
Mr Hewett was found injured at his sister's home on Meadow Way. He was taken to the town's Lister Hospital but died shortly after arrival.
Two boys, aged 15 and 17, have already been charged with murder.
Hertfordshire Police said the pair were remanded in custody awaiting trial.
A 19-year-old man, charged with assisting offenders, was also awaiting trial, but has been remanded on bail.
Two other men arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender will face no further action, police added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk