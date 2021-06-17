Bedford: Stowaway kitten survives lorry trip from Romania
- Published
A stowaway kitten who survived a trip from Romania to the UK in a lorry has been described as a "little fighter".
The four-week-old, named Roman by his rescuers, was found severely dehydrated by warehouse staff in Bedford.
He was trapped in baking hot temperatures for almost a week, after sneaking on board, his rescuers believe.
"He must have been very hot, frightened and desperately thirsty," said depot worker Tamsin Eastwood.
Roman was underweight and had swollen, inflamed eyes which had to be bathed before he could open them.
He needed intensive care, intravenous fluids and antibiotics and will spend three months in quarantine, sponsored by the charity Cats Protection, which has set up an appeal to pay for his care.
"It was a sad sight," added said Ms Eastwood, who is also a co-ordinator for Cats Protection.
"The poor little thing was in a bad way. His eyes were stuck together and he was very weak.
"How he even had the strength to cry surprised me, but that was a good sign.
"We'll never know Roman's story or how he became trapped in the truck, but he probably snuck in looking for somewhere cosy to sleep and the next thing he was crossing borders in rising summer temperatures.
"It's a miracle he survived at all in this weather," she said.
Vet Naomi Williams said Roman's swollen eyes were a symptom of cat flu.
"Thankfully, he responded really well to the treatments and was well enough to be transferred to the quarantine cattery the following week," she added.
"As Roman is still very young, the staff will provide all the extra attention he needs, including a kitten socialisation programme to ensure he grows into a happy, confident cat."
He will have a rabies vaccination at 12 weeks, and three weeks later will be returned to Cats Protection for rehoming.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk