Burnham death: Murder probe begins after man collapses following fight
- Published
A murder inquiry has begun following the death of a man after an altercation.
Thames Valley Police were called just after 13:00 BST on Sunday following reports of a fight involving a group of men in Wyndham Crescent in Burnham, Buckinghamshire.
Shortly after this, a 35-year-old man collapsed and despite the efforts of paramedics was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made and officers are appealing for information.
The force said details about what happened were "at this stage, fairly limited".
Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik said it was in "the very early stages of this investigation" and "working to establish the circumstances".
"If you were in the area at the time and witnessed this altercation, or if you have any other details which you think could be useful to us, please get in touch," he said.
"I appreciate that this incident could cause a great deal of concern in the community, but I would like to take this opportunity to reassure people that firstly we have launched a thorough investigation to identify those responsible, and secondly that we do not believe there is any threat to the wider public."
He added there would be an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk