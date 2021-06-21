Milton Keynes warehouse: Review author resigns following more delays
- Published
The author of a long-overdue review into how an "oppressive" warehouse was allowed to be built has resigned with the report still unpublished.
Marc Dorfman, appointed by Milton Keynes Council to look at the planning process for the Blakelands building, said the work had made him "very ill".
Labour council leader Peter Marland said his resignation was "annoying" and "disappointing".
A residents' group said the review had been badly managed by the council.
The review should have been published in mid-2019.
In an open resignation letter, Mr Dorfman said he had "not carried out my commission in a sufficiently responsible way".
The 18m-high (59ft) warehouse, with 20,522 sq m (220,900 sq ft) of floorspace, has been described as a "monstrosity".
In 2019, independent planning expert Mr Dorfman was asked by the Labour-controlled council to review the decision to grant planning permission.
Following a series of delays, his preliminary report in November 2020 said the process had been "bona fide and proper".
However, auditors later said it included "little evidence" for its conclusions.
In March, the council decided Mr Dorfman should be allowed to complete the review.
His resignation follows the publication of an open letter from Blakelands Residents' Association criticising "deeply disappointing and frustrating" delays to the final report.
In his letter, Mr Dorfman agreed they had been "unacceptable".
He wrote: "I have put myself under a lot of pressure doing this work.
"This is not to do with the type of work or conclusions, but simply its management, which has been poor."
The work - for which he said he had not been paid or would be seeking payment - had made him "very ill" at times, he said.
But he said he stood by his assessment that an officer report into the warehouse application had been "professional and the planning balance reasonably argued," and that the development had been "rigorously" assessed by the committee that approved it.
In a statement, the residents' association said: "We believe the senior management and administration leadership at Milton Keynes Council are entirely to blame for this situation."
It said it had lost faith in the council and called on the communities secretary to organise an external audit review.
Opposition leader, Conservative Alex Walker, said Mr Dorfman's resignation was "long overdue" and backed calls for a full external audit.
Liberal Democrat Jane Carr, who represents Newport Pagnell South, which includes Blakelands, called for a public inquiry.
She said: "Mr Dorfman has let everyone down by not producing his report."
The Lib Dems, having previously backed a minority Labour administration, formed a coalition with them after May's local election.
Liberal Democrats on the authority's audit committee had previously said Mr Dorfman should be allowed to complete the review.
Labour's Mr Marland said the resignation had come on "the day Milton Keynes Council had set as the absolute deadline for his report".
He said the planning department had made "considerable improvements" since the Blakelands decision, and should "have the trust and confidence of the people of Milton Keynes".
However, he acknowledged doubts would remain until the matter had been fully investigated.
"I'd therefore urge the audit committee to look at ways to conduct a new investigation," he said.
Lawyers for warehouse developer GUPI 6 have been approached for comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk