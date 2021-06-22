Potters Bar man charged with murder over mother's death
A man has been charged with murder after a 63-year-old woman died after receiving serious stab wounds.
Charles Dearden, 31, of Oakfield Close, Potters Bar, was arrested by Hertfordshire Police shortly after officers went to the address on Sunday.
His mother, Kim Dearden, was found inside the house, but despite getting treatment from ambulance staff she died shortly afterwards.
Mr Dearden is due to appear at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
A scene guard remains in place in Oakfield Close while inquiries continue.
Emergency services were called at 12:35 BST on Sunday to reports of concerns for the welfare of a woman.
Kim Dearden was found inside the property with serious stab wounds that proved fatal.
Det Ch Insp Neil Langford, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with Kim's family and friends at this difficult time.
"A murder investigation is being led by the BCH Major Crime Unit and we would appeal for any witnesses or anyone who has information about what happened to contact us."