Burnham murder: Two men arrested over village fight death
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a fight in a village.
The 35-year-old man died after an altercation at Wyndham Crescent in Burnham, Buckinghamshire, at about 13:10 BST on Sunday.
Thames Valley Police said a 32-year-old man from Maidenhead and a 36-year-old man from Slough had been arrested and remained in police custody.
The force said formal identification of the victim was yet to take place.
However, the man's next of kin had been made aware and was being supported by officers, police said.
Det Supt Kevin Brown, Thames Valley Police's head of major crime, said: "Our focussed investigations continue and we are making progress.
"We have now made two arrests in connection with this incident and our inquiries are ongoing.
"I am renewing an appeal to anybody who has any information that can assist this investigation to please get in touch with police."
