Milton Keynes training centre custody officer jailed for sex offences
- Published
A youth custody officer who admitted sex offences against a "vulnerable" 15-year-old boy under her care has been jailed.
Ashley Wright, 26, had the relationship in 2019 with the teen, who cannot be identified, while he was remanded at a Milton Keynes secure training facility.
In messages to the boy, she wrote: "I can't wait to be in bed with you."
At Kingston Crown Court, Wright, from Wigston, Leicestershire, was jailed for two years and two months.
She admitted abusing a position of trust to incite the child to engage in sexual activity, sexual touching and engaging in sexual communications with a child.
Prosecutor Patrick Duffy told the court one of Wright's colleagues had noticed the pair engaging in inappropriate behaviour in front of other children at the facility, including "inappropriately touching each other's thighs underneath a desk".
He added that when the colleague confronted her, Wright told them: "I'm not doing anything wrong".
Mr Duffy said the boy was "a vulnerable child and she was employed to care for him and obviously there is a breach of trust there".
He told the court that photographs of the victim touching Wright's naked breasts and of them kissing, along with an eight-page "love letter" were found during a police search of her home in September 2020.
The Crown Prosecution Service said that in messages Wright wrote "I can't wait to be in bed with you" and "babe u look sexy in that pic [sic]."
James Francis Keeley, for Wright, described her as a "hard-working young woman" who was "deeply ashamed" of her behaviour.
He said: "What makes this an unusual and exceptional case is the defendant is 26 years of age, of previous good character, and has genuine, heartfelt remorse for what she has done and the breach of trust she has caused in this case."
Judge Rajeev Shetty said Wright continued the relationship with the victim while under police investigation and "levels of intimacy increased rather than decreased".
The judge told Wright: "You had responsibility for his welfare and safety.
"Instead of safeguarding these things, you had a sexual relationship with him."
