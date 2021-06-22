BBC News

Shani Warren: Man arrested on suspicion of 1987 murder

image copyrightBBC Crimewatch
image captionShani Warren's body was found in Taplow Lake, Buckinghamshire, on Easter Saturday in 1987

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman more than 30 years ago.

Shani Warren's body was discovered gagged and bound in Taplow Lake, Buckinghamshire, on Easter Sunday 1987.

The 26-year-old was last seen driving from her home in Stoke Poges to her parents' house in Gerrards Cross on Good Friday.

Thames Valley Police said a 65-year-old man had been arrested and remained in police custody.

image copyrightBBC Crimewatch
image captionShani Warren was due to be travelling down to Bournemouth with her father, pictured, on Easter Sunday

A BBC Crimewatch appeal in 1987 said Ms Warren's car was seen in a layby near the lake in the early hours of Easter Saturday but it was not until that evening her body was discovered by a dog walker.

Her cause of death was given as drowning, the report on Crimewatch said.

