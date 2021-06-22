Shani Warren: Man arrested on suspicion of 1987 murder
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman more than 30 years ago.
Shani Warren's body was discovered gagged and bound in Taplow Lake, Buckinghamshire, on Easter Sunday 1987.
The 26-year-old was last seen driving from her home in Stoke Poges to her parents' house in Gerrards Cross on Good Friday.
Thames Valley Police said a 65-year-old man had been arrested and remained in police custody.
A BBC Crimewatch appeal in 1987 said Ms Warren's car was seen in a layby near the lake in the early hours of Easter Saturday but it was not until that evening her body was discovered by a dog walker.
Her cause of death was given as drowning, the report on Crimewatch said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk