Burnham death: Murder charge in village fight probe
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after another man died following reports of a fight in a village.
Daniel Hicks, 30, of no fixed abode, is accused of killing a 35-year-old man who died in Wyndham Crescent in Burnham, Buckinghamshire, just after 13:00 BST on Sunday.
Thames Valley Police said he had also been charged with possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place.
Mr Hicks will appear before magistrates in High Wycombe later.
The force said a 20-year-old man from Slough arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday remained in police custody.
Two other men from Slough, aged 32 and 36, who had earlier been arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.
A further two people, a 28-year-old man of no fixed abode and a 37-year-old woman from Burnham, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have also been released under investigation.
