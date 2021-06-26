Shani Warren: Police release man arrested over 1987 murder
A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman more than 30 years ago has been released under investigation.
Shani Warren's body was discovered gagged and bound in Taplow Lake, Buckinghamshire, on Easter Sunday 1987.
The 26-year-old was last seen driving from her home in Stoke Poges to her parents' house in Gerrards Cross on Good Friday.
Thames Valley Police said inquiries into the case would continue.
The 65-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and questioned over Ms Warren's death.
A BBC Crimewatch appeal in 1987 said Ms Warren's car was seen in a layby near the lake in the early hours of Easter Saturday but it was not until that evening her body was discovered by a dog walker.
Her cause of death was given as drowning, the report on Crimewatch said.
