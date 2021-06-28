Covid: Luther Blissett promotes vaccine at 'grab a jab' clinic
- Published
A former footballer joined vaccination volunteers at a football ground as adults in England were offered the chance to "grab a jab".
Ex-Watford and England striker Luther Blissett encouraged over-18s to take the Pfizer vaccine at the "Super Sunday" clinic.
More than 1,000 people were vaccinated at Watford's Vicarage Road stadium.
Blissett said people had a "moral responsibility" to do as they were asked and protect the vulnerable.
The Pfizer vaccine is being offered to over-18s yet to receive their first jab, and to other age groups who can show they are awaiting their second.
Over the weekend, anyone aged 18 or over was able to turn up at sites across the country - including football stadiums, theatres, supermarket car parks and shopping centres - to get vaccinated without an appointment.
Blissett, Watford's record goal-scorer, encouraged members of all communities to feel comfortable taking the vaccine.
"With the vaccine being rolled out across Watford and the country, I thought it was up to me to do what I could to make sure those I love at home and those around me out in the community can trust me not to compromise their health," he said.
"As a black man, I am aware that there is a much bigger risk from Covid-19 and the stakes are infinitely higher.
"Not having any work, I have been doing what I can out in our community and that means trying to lead by example. When it comes to the choice I made about having a vaccine, there is no reason that the colour of my skin affects my trust in the vaccine and medical services."
He added that the vaccine rollout was "vital to ensure life can return to normal in the future".
Latest figures show that, across the UK, 44 million people (84.1% of adults) have now had their first jab and more than 32 million people (61.6%) their second.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk