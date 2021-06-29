Milton Keynes: Boy remains in serious condition after police shoot man dead
- Published
A boy remains in hospital in a serious condition after being discovered injured by police who shot a man dead.
Police were called to a "serious disturbance" in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, at 09:40 BST on Saturday.
They found the boy and a man in his 30s, who was later confirmed dead.
A man in his 20s was also at the property and a Taser was deployed before shots were fired at him, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said.
The force said first aid was given and ambulance crews treated the man they had shot, but he was later pronounced dead.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it had received a referral from TVP and was investigating.
Police said the young boy was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.
The next of kin of both of the dead men have been notified, the force said.
Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the deaths.
