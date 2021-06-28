Luton hole fall death: Water company fined £100,000
- Published
A water company has been fined £100,000 after a man fell to his death in a hole in a path which had been left unsafe.
Father-of-two Matthew Wilmot, 40, died after falling into the hole on Devon Road, Luton on 28 May 2017.
Luton Crown Court heard he had been walking home after a day spent watching the FA Cup final and drinking.
Sentencing M&S Water Services (Utilities), Judge Mark Bishop said the way the excavation had been left had caused "a foreseeable risk".
The Luton-based company, which had been contracted to carry out the work by Affinity Water, was found guilty earlier this year of a Health and Safety at Work Act offence by failing to ensure people not in its employment were not put as risk.
Mr Wilmot had been watching the Arsenal v Chelsea match and drinking in various pubs, the court heard.
He was dropped off near his home by a taxi in the early hours of the following day.
As he walked home, he fell in to the hole and his body was found later that morning.
Judge Bishop said the hole had been dug to locate a stop tap on 25 May 2017.
The court heard workmen had dug to about 5ft (1.5m) deep, the tap had not been found and they had been told to make the site safe.
Soil was put back so the depth of the hole was 3.9ft (1.2m) deep and plastic barriers were erected.
Two signs saying "Footway Closed" were also positioned either side of the hole.
However, the court heard by the time Mr Wilmot fell into the hole, the safety barriers had fallen down.
The judge said when the workmen had left the site it had been decided not to place a footplate over the hole because the footpath had been closed and such a precaution would have posed a "trip hazard".
"I am quite satisfied there was a foreseeable risk to members of the public by the way this excavation was left and that's what the jury found as well," he added.
In a victim impact statement read in court, Tania Banks, Mr Wilmot's partner of 24 years, said: "All our lives have been changed forever, our hearts have been broken and our world is a much sadder place without Matthew."
As well as being fined £100,000, the company was ordered to pay prosecution costs of £50,238.
An inquest in 2018 found Mr Wilmot's death was accidental, but concluded more could have been done to prevent it.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk