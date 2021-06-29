Houghton Regis machete attack left man's arm 'hanging off'
- Published
Three men have been jailed for a machete attack that left their victim's arm "hanging off".
The victim said he "truly thought I was going to die" after telling one of his attackers, David Walpole, not to shout abuse in the street in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire in May 2020.
Micah Stoute, 25, Grant Melia, 41, and Walpole, 41, were all convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent.
At Luton Crown Court they were each given extended jail terms.
The court heard the attackers were driven to Houghton Regis to attack the man, and the victim was chased into an alleyway where Stoute used a knife to strike him across his arm.
When he was asked what happened, he told a woman: "Put it this way, his arm was hanging off."
Peter Shaw, prosecuting, said the victim said: "I turned around and saw a male with a machete in front of me. I thought: 'He is going to kill me'."
He said he believed a first-aid trained friend at the scene saved his life by stemming the blood flow after the attack in Hammersmith Gardens on 7 May.
'Chilling acts of violence'
In a victim personal statement, the man said: "I still can't use my left arm and I use crutches. I have been told my position will not improve. I suffer flashbacks and nightmares."
He went on: "I feel so angry about what these people did. The surgeons told me I died twice. To say these events torment and haunt me would be an understatement."
The judge, David Bridge, said the attack followed an earlier argument in which Walpole said he would "come back with my boys" after the victim had said he should not have been shouting abuse in the street.
The judge said Stoute, who was a heavy cannabis user at the time, had been capable of "chilling acts of violence." He said the victim was unknown to him and had done nothing wrong to him.
Stoute, of Garter Court, Knightsfield, Luton, who was also convicted of having a machete and was given an 11-year jail sentence with a three-year extension.
Melia, of Southwood Road in Dunstable, had 24 convictions for 37 offences and Walpole had 21 convictions for 56 offences.
He received a 12-year jail term with a three-year extension.
Walpole, of Recreation Road, Houghton Regis, was jailed for 14 years with a four-year extension.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk