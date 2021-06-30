Carol Morgan cold case murder police seek to trace two women
- Published
Detectives investigating the murder of a shopkeeper nearly 40 years ago have named two women they want to trace to help with inquiries.
The body of Carol Morgan, 36, was found at Morgan's Store, in Linslade, Bedfordshire, on 13 August 1981.
Bedfordshire Police want to trace Diane Porter and Suzanne Williams, who lived in the Linslade area at the time.
The force said it was "important to state that neither person is suspected of any involvement in the matter".
It added both women might have married and changed their names, or left the area.
Detectives urged people who had any details about the named women, "no matter how small", to contact the force.
Ms Morgan was repeatedly struck with a sharp and heavy instrument.
In November 2019, a man and woman from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of her murder, but released on police bail.