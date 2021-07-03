Milton Keynes police shooting: Richard Woodcock family 'immensely proud'
The family of a man believed to have been murdered while trying to help rescue a child have said they are "immensely proud" of him.
The body of Richard Woodcock, 38, was found in a flat in Denmead, Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, on 26 June.
His widow described him as her "soulmate" and the "best father".
During the stand-off, police shot dead a 24-year-old man, who had barricaded himself in a room with the boy, who remains in hospital.
An inquest into the death of Mr Woodcock, which opened on Friday, named the neighbour killed by police as Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani.
The child had received life-threatening injuries.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik told the inquest police were called as neighbours reported hearing screams.
He said Mr Woodcock, who lived in the same block of flats and was a council highways officer, had gone there "to help save a young boy, as it was believed he was still in the property, and at risk of significant harm".
'Devastated'
In their tribute, Mr Woodcock's family said: "We have always been so proud of Richard and everything he has achieved in life.
"We are devastated Richard has been taken from us in such circumstances, but we are also so immensely proud of the sacrifice that he has made to try and save a little boy's life.
"His actions... were the type of man he was and that is how we would like him remembered."
In the Thames Valley Police statement, they added more people than Mr Woodcock "ever realised" loved him, with his death a "huge loss".
His wife said in her own tribute that it was a "blessing to share my life with you, my dearest friend, my biggest love, my soul mate".
"My kind, generous, funny, clever, cheeky husband.
"Thank you for loving me and being the best father to our children."
The family have asked for their privacy to be respected.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Woodcock died due to head injuries.
Both inquests, opened on Friday, have been adjourned until November.
