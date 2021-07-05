Bedfordshire murder inquiry begins as body found in fields
Police have appealed for information after the body of a man was discovered in fields close to a farm track.
Bedfordshire Police said the man's body was found off Turvey Road between Carlton and Turvey at about 16:30 BST on Thursday.
The force said it was treating his death as murder.
Det Ch Insp Rob Hall said officers were "working hard to establish the full circumstances leading up to this death".
"We know that people may go walking in these fields and we would urge anyone who has been in this area over the past week or so to come forward," he said.
"We are also asking people who may have been driving along Carlton Road into Turvey Road, or used a layby or garage in the surrounding area, on Wednesday or Thursday (30 June or 1 July) to share their dashcam footage with us, as it could contain something helpful for our investigation."
He appealed for anyone with information, "no matter how small", to contact officers on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.
