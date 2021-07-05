Milton Keynes: Richard Woodcock 'nicest person on planet'
A man believed to have been murdered while attempting to rescue a child "would protect somebody without care for his own wellbeing", a friend said.
The body of Richard Woodcock, 38, who was married with children, was found in a flat in Milton Keynes, on 26 June.
Police shot dead a 24-year-old man, who had barricaded himself in a room with a boy, who remains in hospital.
"He was genuinely the nicest person on the planet," said Mr Woodcock's friend, Joshua Farrell.
At an inquest into the death of Mr Woodcock, which opened on Friday, the man shot by police was named as Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani.
The child had received life-threatening injuries.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik told the inquest Mr Woodcock, who lived in the same block of flats in Two Mile Ash, had gone there "to help save a young boy, as it was believed he was still in the property, and at risk of significant harm".
He died due to head injuries.
"When I eventually found out how it happened, I even said to my partner 'I am genuinely not surprised'," said Mr Farrell.
"If anybody would put themselves in that situation, so openly, to protect somebody without care or concern for their own wellbeing, it would be him, without a doubt," he added.
Mr Farrell has set up an online fundraising page for Mr Woodcock's widow and their children "to help them in any way they need".
By Friday, it had raised almost £5,000, after an initial target of £3,000.
"You just have to look at his page and read the responses from people," Mr Farrell added.
"People have said how he touched their lives and changed their lives for the good, and how he supported people, because that's how he was."
In a tribute released by Thames Valley Police on Saturday, Mr Woodcock's family said: "We have always been so proud of Richard and everything he has achieved in life.
"We are devastated Richard has been taken from us in such circumstances, but we are also so immensely proud of the sacrifice that he has made to try and save a little boy's life.
"His actions... were the type of man he was and that is how we would like him remembered."
