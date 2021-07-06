Luton man arrested after ice cream vans set on fire
- Published
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a series of ice cream vans were set on fire.
Bedfordshire Police said he was arrested in connection with arson attacks in the Biscot area of Luton at about 23:40 BST on 29 June.
The man from Luton has been released on bail, pending further enquiries, after being arrested on suspicion of three counts of arson endangering life.
The force is appealing for anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch.
It wants to hear from anyone who may have been in the areas of Broad Mead, Bishopscote Road or Limbury Road at the time, it added.
