Adstock pub destroyed after fire involving 40 firefighters
A derelict pub has been destroyed after a fire involving about 40 firefighters.
Twelve crews from across Buckinghamshire were called to The Folly Inn, on Buckingham Road, Adstock, at 21:44 BST on Monday.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was unable to get inside so a fog spike tool was used to punch holes into the building to get water in.
Jamie Birch, its owner, said it had been "destroyed".
"The chimney stacks are at risk of collapse along with any floors that are left," he said.
An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun, the fire service added.
