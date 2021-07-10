Keech Hospice Care's elephant trail opens to showcase Luton
An "unforgettable" elephant sculpture trail which aims to show off the "unexpected treasure" of an "up and coming" town has opened.
The Big Trunk Trail is taking place in Luton from 10 July to 8 October to raise funds for Keech Hospice Care.
It features 31 large artworks, and 42 baby ones, with two in tribute to Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, who was born there.
Ms Hussain said she was "proud" the charity was putting on the free event.
"Sometimes it's tough to find things to do with children over the summer holidays that don't cost the earth and I'm sure loads of parents will be delighted to take their kids, for free, to visit all the gorgeous elephants and lovely locations on The Big Trunk Trail," she said.
The locations of the sculptures include Wardown Park, Stockwood Park, the Town Hall, the railway station, the football club and Park Street.
A trail map and all other details are available at the Big Trunk Trail website.
One of the herd, called "Inspiring Hope", has been decorated in tribute to the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, the fundraiser from Bedfordshire who raised millions for the NHS walking laps of his garden during lockdown.
Hannah Ingram-Moore said: "My father's mission was to inspire hope where it is needed most and it would have been his wish that when people visit "Inspiring Hope", their memories of him will inspire hope for future generations."
Liz Searle, the hospice's chief executive, said: "Luton is an unexpected treasure; there is a lot for people to see; we are delighted to be showcasing and providing something exciting in what has been a difficult time."
Once the trail comes to an end in October the large elephant sculptures will be auctioned with all proceeds going to the charity to help it continue caring for adults in Luton and south Bedfordshire and children from Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes with life-limiting and terminal illnesses.
