Bedfordshire fields murder: Arrest after man found dead in fields
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another man whose body was found in fields near a farm track.
The body of Kamil Leszczynski, 33, was discovered off Turvey Road, between Carlton and Turvey in Bedfordshire, at about 16:30 BST on 1 July.
A man in his 40s from Northamptonshire was arrested on Wednesday night on suspicion of murdering Mr Leszczynski, from Wellingborough.
Bedfordshire Police said the man remained in custody for questioning.
It added that detectives were carrying out a roadblock on Turvey Road on Thursday.
Det Supt Ian Simmons said detectives were trying to trace "anyone who may have driven through this area last week, seen anything or captured any footage".
He continued: "While we have made an arrest in the case, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information, whether you know Kamil, have knowledge of his whereabouts or movements last week, or if you have any knowledge of the area where his body was found, to get in touch.
"No piece of information is too small. Our murder investigation is going through a painstaking process to establish what happened to Kamil and if you can help in any way, please get in touch."
In a statement released on Wednesday, Mr Leszczynski's family called him a "wonderful person and a wonderful brother".
