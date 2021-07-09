Euro 2020: Police issue warning in Bedford aka 'Little Italy'
- Published
Police in a town known as "Little Italy" are asking people to be "sensible" as England face Italy in Sunday's European Championship final.
Bedford, which has a large Italian community, was identified as a Delta variant hotspot in May.
There has also been some disorder in the town after previous football matches between the two countries.
Bedfordshire Police said its priority was "to provide a safe environment for all to enjoy the football".
The town has had a large Italian population since the 1950s when many moved to Bedford, primarily to work in the brickworks industry.
About 14,000 descendants of those immigrants are thought to live there today.
Hundreds of fans took to the streets to celebrate their semi-final win over Spain on Tuesday.
The town has experienced disorder after English defeats to the Azzuri, such as in Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup.
The force said while there would be "dedicated resources" to police football events across the county, "the footprint will be higher in Bedford".
Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra said the town had "come along way" since previous incidents but officers "do have to prepare and plan for the minority".
"Let's have respect for one another and our communities and let's not let that sadness or celebration turn to anger, aggression, violence or disorder because then we will have to step in," he said.
"It should be an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of the town.
"I ask people to be responsible and be sensible, but enjoy the football and enjoy the day."
ACC Basra added there were "still social restrictions in place" which should be adhered to, and latest figures showed Covid-19 cases were rising.
In the seven days up to 4 July, there were 365 cases in Bedford Borough, which represents 211 cases per 100,00 of the population, a rise of 80% from the week before.
Bedford Borough Council said it would encourage people to either watch the game at home or follow the appropriate Covid-19 measures in place at pubs.
Elected Liberal Democrat mayor, Dave Hodgson, said: "This is sure to be a great evening, and we are urging everyone to make sure they celebrate safely."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk