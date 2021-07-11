BBC News

England football players 'all knitted up' by Watford fan

image captionKnitting whizz Farzana Chaudry created these characters for a window box to celebrate England reaching the Euro 2020 final

A knitting supremo has worked magic with her needles to celebrate England reaching the Euro 2020 football final.

Farzana Chaudry from Watford spent "four long nights" knitting a Gareth Southgate and three lions to adorn her front window box.

"I started work immediately after the final whistle of the semi-final," said football fan Ms Chaudry.

The lions are sporting the haircuts of players Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips and Harry Kane with beard.

"I wanted the lions to have distinctive, immediately-recognisable haircuts," said the knitter.

image captionGareth Southgate in distinctive pose, with the three lions sporting the hairstyles of (left to right) Phillips, Grealish and Kane

The avid knitter had previously brought smiles to neighbours and passers-by with her creations celebrating the NHS and the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

image captionMs Chaudry used wool to commemorate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan in 2018

Ms Chaudry said it was important for her to reflect the diversity of the England team in her woolly creation.

"I have been a passionate Watford FC fan my whole life. Over the decades there has definitely been an increase in diversity in the stands, but more needs to be done," she said.

"The England team of this era is a great representation of England and the positive impact of immigration and cohesiveness, with Gareth the perfect leader with grace, empathy and humility."

Ms Chaudry said she was considering knitting Gareth Southgate a waistcoat to go with his outfit.

image captionEngland football manager Gareth Southgate in yarn

