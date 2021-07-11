England football players 'all knitted up' by Watford fan
A knitting supremo has worked magic with her needles to celebrate England reaching the Euro 2020 football final.
Farzana Chaudry from Watford spent "four long nights" knitting a Gareth Southgate and three lions to adorn her front window box.
"I started work immediately after the final whistle of the semi-final," said football fan Ms Chaudry.
The lions are sporting the haircuts of players Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips and Harry Kane with beard.
"I wanted the lions to have distinctive, immediately-recognisable haircuts," said the knitter.
The avid knitter had previously brought smiles to neighbours and passers-by with her creations celebrating the NHS and the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Ms Chaudry said it was important for her to reflect the diversity of the England team in her woolly creation.
"I have been a passionate Watford FC fan my whole life. Over the decades there has definitely been an increase in diversity in the stands, but more needs to be done," she said.
"The England team of this era is a great representation of England and the positive impact of immigration and cohesiveness, with Gareth the perfect leader with grace, empathy and humility."
Ms Chaudry said she was considering knitting Gareth Southgate a waistcoat to go with his outfit.
