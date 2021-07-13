Teenager accused of Stevenage murder regrets stabbing
A teenager accused of stabbing to death a man who had his friend in a headlock has told a jury he "regretted it".
Father-of-two Christopher Hewett, 31, was found injured at his sister's home in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, on 12 February.
He was taken to the town's Lister Hospital but died shortly after arrival.
The 17-year-old and his 15-year-old friend, who cannot be named because of their age, deny murder.
Mr Hewett was walking to his sister's home with his cousin when they passed a group of four youths, Luton Crown Court heard.
Prosecutor Paul Cavin QC said words were exchanged between Mr Hewett and the group, with one accusing the victim of sending his mother "dodgy messages".
Mr Calvin told the court Christopher Hewett replied that he did not know what they were talking about and walked on with his cousin.
"As they approached the front door [of his sister's house], the group was behind them," he said.
Mr Calvin said the 15-year-old was holding a baseball bat and Mr Hewett received a blow from the bat and was grappling with him when the 17-year-old came from behind and made a number of stabbing motions.
The youths ran off and when Mr Hewett's sister opened her door, she saw her brother being held up by their cousin.
Mr Calvin said the house was a "scene of considerable horror" with Mr Hewett lying on the floor covered in blood.
The 17-year-old said he "panicked" when he saw his co-defendant gasping for breath while Mr Hewett had his arm around his neck.
"It was an instant reaction and I regretted it," he said.
The teenager admitted pulling out his knife but said it was to stop the fighting with his friend.
"I was trying to get Chris off - that's when I think I stabbed Chris," he said.
"I think I stabbed him two to three times.
"It was just to get him [the younger boy] out of the headlock. I didn't mean to hurt him."
He told the court he was carrying the knife because he had received threats from other youths on Snapchat.
A third defendant, Ryan Lee, 19, of Wildwood Lane, Stevenage, denies assisting offenders.
The trial continues.