Milton Keynes eagle sighting sparks police appeal
An escaped eagle has been seen flying in a town centre, sparking a police social media appeal for its owner to come forward.
It was spotted in Century Avenue, Milton Keynes, at about 13:45 BST on Wednesday, Thames Valley Police said.
The bird was trailing a bell and jesses, the thin leather straps used to tether it in its aviary.
People took to Facebook to say they had also seen it near Newport Pagnell and Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire.
Officers said they believed the bird was owned by a local falconer.
