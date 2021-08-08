Mental health charity Hector's House aims to open centre
A charity set up in the name of a teenager who took his own life says its main message is that people "don't have to suffer in silence or on your own".
Hector's House, in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, was started in 2016, five years after Hector Stringer's death, aged 18.
It was now working to open a centre where people can receive therapy.
Lotte Stringer, his sister and the charity's chief executive, said they wanted to offer a "message of hope".
"You can go through a very traumatic episode and continue to live," Ms Stringer said.
The charity said it aimed to prevent suicide and combat the perceived stigma of mental health issues through education, awareness and support.
It currently offers its services via the phone, online and talks.
"We talk, we signpost, and help people find the help they need," said Ms Stringer.
In the five years since the charity was started, she said people were getting better at talking about their mental health.
"It's realising we're not alone in our thoughts," she said.
"With people being brave and authentic, it allows other people to be brave.
"In his memory we have encouraged others to talk about their feelings and be open."
It aims to open a "holistic and safe place where people can spend time".
Ms Stringer said the centre would be for "when we're having a wobbly mental health day - when we just need something to change our perspective - stroke an animal, do some art or garden".
"If anyone is feeling wobbly, please reach out, there is always someone there to help you, you don't have to struggle alone," she said.
"The earlier you reach out, instead of it getting to a crisis point, the more you can be helped and the less you have to struggle on your own."
