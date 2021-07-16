Cheshunt: Hunt continues for driver of car on rail line
The person who drove a car along a railway line to evade police has yet to be found, a force said.
The black Land Rover Discovery had sped away from a police stop and was abandoned on the track near Cheshunt railway station, Hertfordshire.
Police said the car was stolen from Braintree on Sunday and two officers were injured in Thursday's chase.
Hertfordshire Police said: "We're still making a number of inquiries to trace the driver."
The force said it was made aware at about 09:30 BST on Thursday that the vehicle had travelled into the county from Essex.
It said it was found in Cheshunt, where Essex officers attempted to speak to the driver.
Several vehicles were damaged and an officer was thrown from the car as it sped off.
The officers involved did not require hospital treatment, police said.
Video footage showed the vehicle being driven along the track beside the platform at Cheshunt station.
An eyewitness, Ali, said he was left "gobsmacked" by what he saw there.
"It was like a scene from Grand Theft Auto, the video game," he said.
He was due to catch a train, but missed it due to the incident.
Rail services were affected for a period but later resumed as normal.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
