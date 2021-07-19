Whipsnade Zoo to survey trees after escaped bears shot dead
A zoo that shot and killed two of its bears after they used a fallen tree to climb out of their enclosure says it is stepping up efforts to survey trees near "highly dangerous animals".
Whipsnade Zoo, in Bedfordshire, euthanised the animals on 21 May after they entered a neighbouring enclosure.
It said an investigation was carried out and additional work to "resurvey trees" by key enclosures was under way.
The zoo said it was to "ensure nothing like it can happen again".
A spokeswoman for ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, near Dunstable, said the internal review showed its "regular tree surveying programme had been adhered to, and that the tree involved in the incident had been assessed regularly and was not considered a high priority for further action".
The tree fell due to high winds and provided a platform for two female bears, named Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, to attack a male boar in its enclosure.
At the time of the incident, its chief curator, Malcolm Fitzpatrick, said the only option was to euthanise the bears.
"When there's an immediate threat to human life, the decision is made for you," he said, adding that tranquilisers would have taken 20 minutes to take effect.
A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council, the local authority responsible for the attraction, said: "Our inspector undertook a preliminary investigation and they found that this particular incident was unforeseeable.
"The zoo has been given advice to prevent a recurrence."
A formal inspection in September "will review the updated control measures in place", he added.
The zoo said the council agreed with its own recommendation "to bring forward the recurrence of its regular surveys for trees around the enclosures of highly dangerous animals".
The resurveying of trees is due to be completed by the end of August.
