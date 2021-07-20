BBC News

Luton fight: Arrests made as five people taken to hospital

image copyrightSouth Beds News Agency
image captionPolice remain at the scene of the fight in the Bury Park area of Luton

Five men have been taken to hospital and several people arrested and after a large fight in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police said "violent disorder" took place in the Bury Park area in the early hours of Tuesday.

Roads were closed in the Dunstable Road area, by Nadeem Plaza, shortly after midnight.

None of those hurt have life-threatening injuries, but one "badly injured" person was given first aid at the scene, police said.

Officers have remained at the scene.

image copyrightSouth Beds News Agency
image captionIvy Road, Beech Road were closed and Dunstable Road and Kenilworth Road were partially closed

After videos of the incident emerged on social media, people described the incident as "disgusting behaviour" and commented that the area looked like a "war zone".

"We understand that people might be concerned, but there will be police officers in the area today as we continue our investigation, as well as carrying out additional patrols to provide reassurance," the force said.

Eyewitnesses and anyone with information have been asked to contact them.

image copyrightSouth Beds News Agency
image captionPolice reassured local residents and said they would be carrying out extra patrols

