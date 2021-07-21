Luton fight: Man suffers life-changing injuries in mass brawl
- Published
A man suffered life-changing injuries and four others were hurt in a mass brawl involving men with knives, machetes and bats, police said.
Six men were arrested following the fight in Dunstable Road, Luton, which happened at about 00:45 BST on Tuesday.
One was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and five on suspicion of violent disorder.
Bedfordshire Police said it would "not tolerate" this type of "appalling violence" in the town.
Det Sgt Ryan Barnes said: "This was a scene of appalling violence involving multiple people fighting and causing deliberate harm to one and other, and we will not tolerate this type of violent activity in Luton.
"We have arrested six men in connection with the disorder, but we believe there are many others involved so we are urging anyone with information to come forward so we can identify those involved in this deplorable incident."
Labour councillor Hazel Simmons, leader of Luton Council, said she was "utterly appalled and saddened" to hear of the "dreadful outbreak of violence", which happened during Eid.
"Such behaviour is completely unacceptable at any time, but it is especially distasteful that it has taken place at the time of an important celebration for so many throughout Luton," she said.
"An incident such as this not only serves to give our town and its population a bad name, but increases our resolve to clamp down on all violent crime.
"Our residents do not deserve to experience this and we will do all we can to ensure people's peaceful lives are not threatened in any way."
Police said the man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was in his 20s.
Four of the men arrested on suspicion of violent disorder were also in their 20s, while the other was in his 40s.
Two of the men are being treated for their injuries in hospital.
