Rare forester moth spotted on Maple Cross land earmarked for warehouses
- Published
A wildlife trust has called for a site earmarked for development to be protected after a rare moth was spotted.
The sighting in Hertfordshire of the endangered forester moth was the first in the county for 45 years.
Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust has said the area in Maple Cross must not be turned into proposed warehouses.
Three Rivers Council, which is looking at the planning application, said the "new information" would be considered.
There are known colonies of the green iridescent-winged moth in Wales, north Norfolk and parts of the North East, but the species only feeds on certain wildflowers and has lost many habitats.
It was legally named as a "species of principle importance" in 2006.
Matt Dodds, the trust's planning and biodiversity officer, said: "The discovery of this incredibly rare moth carries with it the legal obligation for the local planning authority to ensure its population is not negatively affected.
"They must ensure the development is compatible with the survival of the species or be in breach of their legal duty."
'Conservation concern'
The forester moth was spotted by nature enthusiast Martin Parr, who last saw one in 1992.
"It's such a beautiful little moth and it certainly made my day," he said.
The trust said the moth was last spotted in Hertfordshire in 1976 on its nature reserve close to Aldbury Nowers, near Tring.
Colin Plant, the county's moth recorder, said it had become a species of "conservation concern" since then.
"This nationally-rare moth has declined and contracted its range in Britain in the last 25 or so years," he said.
"The caterpillar food plant is present at Maple Cross and it is almost certain that this moth has established residency here."
The trust wants people to comment on the development's planning application to Three Rivers Council before 20 August.
In a statement, the council said the applicant had been made aware of the discovery.
"This new information about the moth and its implications will be considered by officers ahead of the application being taken to the planning committee for determination," it said
"The application is still being considered and no recommendation has been made by officers."